DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A video featuring a tree falling on a car traveling on I-285 during severe weather on Thursday has gone viral.
The incident happened near the Ashford Dunwoody road exit on the far right hand lane of the interstate.
This video highlights the danger from falling trees during storms. Please be careful! We are very thankful there were no serious injuries! pic.twitter.com/Us5I4td3cm— Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) February 6, 2020
According to the accident report, the driver of the 2017 Infiniti sustained injuries to his head and back.
After further investigation, the tree that fell belonged to a private property and was reported as beyond the Department of Transportation’s purview.
Exclusive: One day after a tree fell on top of a car on I-285, here’s a first hand look at the extensive damage. I’ll have the details in a live report at 4 & 5 on @cbs46. #DeKalbCounty @DunwoodyGA pic.twitter.com/1NQ5cozVsS— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) February 7, 2020
This story is developing and will be updated.
