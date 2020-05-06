ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shocking viral video of a brawl in Atlanta is once again raising the question: did the state open up too soon?
The fight took place on May 5 at Cumberland Mall between three woman and a man.
Shoppers were horrified at the scene.
“Oh my God, was that a boy?" said a couple shopping looking at the video of a man fly kicking a woman.
“What? That's crazy," said a female shopper.
#exclusive details on the viral video that's appalled the nation and has more questioning the states decision to reopen businesses. @cbs46 #atlanta #cumberlandmall #crime pic.twitter.com/6f3L2iBXlB— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 7, 2020
The video has over 4.5 million views.
The man who filmed the disturbing scene didn't want to be filmed. He told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy exclusively that the women fighting were first arguing in the food court before spilling out into the parking lot.
According to the man who filmed it, the man in the video who fly kicked one of the women was apparently apologizing to two other women when the third woman in the grey tank top came back and hit one of the other women.
He said the security guard came out of nowhere and struggled to contain the fight. The fight took place the first day of Cumberland Mall's reopening since closing due to the pandemic.
The fight caused many to say opening the malls back up may have been premature.
Cobb County Police were patrolling at the mall the day after and said they did respond to the fight, but all parties had scattered by the time they’d arrived.
Shoppers say the pandemic has some people on edge.
“If people don’t know how to come out their home and act while they’re in public then stay home cause that is what’s recommended. Stay home, this is a stressful time, so stay home,” said the couple.
CBS46 contacted Brookfield Properties, which runs the mall, for comment but the property group has yet to respond.
Cumberland Mall was recently in the headlines in December when a shooting took place inside the food court sending a panic through shoppers and causing a mini stampede.
(1) comment
One of the rules for posting is to "be truthful" which this article is not. If you have ever been to that mall, youd know fights are not that uncommon.
Way to show how truly uninformed you are. Such poor reporting. You should find another job if this is you best reporting ability.
