ST. LOUIS, MO (CBS46) Amazing video posted on social media shows a man risking his own life to save another man trapped inside a burning vehicle.
The video, being shot by a third person who quickly runs up to the scene on a St. Louis, Missouri highway, shows Antonio Morgan entering into the front passenger side and desperately reaching into the backseat, trying to pull the trapped man out.
Flames begin to overwhelm the vehicle but Morgan continues on. After several attempts, Morgan tries one last time and rips the man from the backseat and through the front. The rescued man eventually falls out of the vehicle and to the ground with Morgan gathering him up and dragging him to safety.
WATCH FB video in it's entirety: Click here
STL people are different 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/udwa33s54y— Chels ♉️ (@sessssylocs) July 28, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.