ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Uber driver in Atlanta is trying to understand how she wound up at the center of a viral video, after a terrifying drive over the weekend.
Kiana Lynn said she was trying to make money for the holiday season, when she was caught up in chaos on Atlanta’s Metropolitan Parkway.
“There had to be like 100 kids out there,” said Lynn. “They were blocking all four intersections, doing donuts, making videos. I’m not sure what they were doing. They were blocking everybody.”
Instagram video shared on ATL Scoop showed dozens of people surrounding Lynn’s car, trying to get inside, and hitting the vehicle, before one person kicked in her back windshield.
“There was glass everywhere,” said Lynn. “I’m trying to find my pepper spray, my taser, something!”
Lynn said the crowd immediately scattered when police arrived on scene seconds later. While the incident itself was traumatizing, Lynn said the days after have been even worse.
“How are we gonna do this? How am I gonna make my income?” she questioned. “I need a rental for the holidays and most are sold out.”
As Lynn tries to make sense of the situation, she’s praying others find some sense of their own.
“What’s the point? Why would you damage someone’s car?” she asked. “Whatever they’re trying to get out of it – there’s a better way to do it.
Atlanta police are still investigating the incident.
