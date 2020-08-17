DAHLONEGA, Ga. (CBS46)-- A video posted to social media shows hundreds of students attending a crowded party near North Georgia University.
The video, posted to Instagram on Sunday by Openatl, shows the off-campus party attracted several students who were standing outside a home before the person operating the camera pans right, showing hundreds of revelers in on the action Saturday night.
Not many masks can be seen in the video. A university spokesperson says the school is aware of the viral moment and released the following statement to CBS46:
"We are aware that a large outdoor party was held at a privately-owned, off-campus apartment complex located near our Dahlonega campus Saturday night. We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings. The University of North Georgia continues to emphasize to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus."
Some students, who were not there, say they are now worried about the university's image.
"Whenever I saw the video I was like OMG [oh my goodness], that's like half of the school's population there," said student Kylie Thompson. "I was kind of shocked."
Another student, Bailee Thompson, agrees.
"It was crazy, I didn't expect to see that many people there at all. It was a sea of people."
