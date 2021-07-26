Viral video shows rodents at American Deli; restaurant forced to close temporarily

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A now viral video posted online shows mice crawling around the American Deli inside the South DeKalb Mall, forcing it to shut down temporarily.
The video, posted by Deandre Clark, shows four mice crawling on shelves at the restaurant.
The DeKalb County Environmental Health Department inspected the deli on Friday, within an hour of receiving the complaint. The inspector observed evidence of a severe rodent infestation.
County health officials suspended American Deli's permit, forcing the restaurant to close until the problem is resolved.
"It's pretty disturbing," said Dee Leonard, a shopper at the South DeKalb Mall. "I wouldn't expect it to be at a public place like that. A restaurant where families eat."
This is not the first time this restaurant has had issues. The restaurant failed a routine inspection back in March with a score of 61, and just a few days later, were noted as having a roach problem.
Some shoppers we spoke with say they are now concerned that if it happened at a restaurant inside the mall, it could be happening elsewhere.
"It’s everywhere," said Sheryl Johnson. "If it’s in one place, and that place is inside that whole building, it’s all over."
DeKalb Health officials tell CBS46 they identified a rodent infestation in one other restaurant in the food court called Benzino's Crab Trap. However, Benzino's is out of business and not currently operating. Every other restaurant was in good shape.
CBS46 did reach out to American Deli's corporate office for comment, but we have not heard back.
