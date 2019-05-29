DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's shocking video that has gone viral on Twitter. A woman holds another woman at gunpoint, berates her, and continuously pistol whips her.
Throughout the video, the woman holding the gun repeats she is pregnant and yells "Why are you sleeping with my husband?"
A neighbor said the occupants of the house where it happened are usually quiet, and described what he saw on the day of the incident.
"I looked out the window and I seen her [woman holding the gun] car right there, and then she was gone," said neighbor Larry Lopez.
"There was police here and an ambulance there then she [woman who was pistol whipped] was going towards the ambulance and the police stopped her and took pictures of her," he added.
Mr. Lopez said he moved to the area for peace and quiet.
"I don't want to be around that, that's why I moved on a quiet street with people more my age."
Dekalb County Police are investigating the incident.
A close friend of the pregnant woman with the gun told CBS46 she had been attacked and was kicked in the stomach, and that she was just retaliating.
The situation has left the neighborhood in fear.
"That's the world we live in now, I don't care what you do you can't escape."
