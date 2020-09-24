ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – There’s a new call to action bouncing around online that’s promoting a different kind of pole to get people to show up at the polls on election day.
The viral public service announcement titled ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ features exotic dancers from some of ‘Atlanta’s finest gentlemen's clubs’ who implore their patrons and fans to get out and vote.
The risqué video, which is not safe for work, shows the scantily-clad women on stripper poles while they explain to viewers the importance of going to the polls to elect more than just the president.
“A district attorney decides who to prosecute,” one dancer says. Followed by another who asks, “Do you know who elects the DA? We do!” The message comes shortly after Kentucky’s top prosecutor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron came under fire when no direct charges were filed against the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
With a historic election looming, director Angela Gomes teamed up with producer Paul Fox to recruit filmmakers and dancers, setting up a GoFundMe called ‘Angela and Paul want black people to vote.’
“The entire crew was made up of volunteers who were dedicated to the message and idea of increasing the voter turn-out amongst the black male demographic,” Gomes said. “We hope that our passionate message becomes your reality when you take your booty to the poll and vote this election cycle.”
Click here to view the video and meet the dancers.
