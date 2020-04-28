ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus pandemic may be impacting how people physically interact with one another, but one thing is not doing is stopping those who mentor Atlanta's youth.
With social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders dictating life's every day activities, the Big Brothers Big Sister of Metro Atlanta has adapted its services to keeping kids connected to their big brothers and big sisters through the use of technology.
With increased anxiety, stress, fear and worry, many of the mentors have found ways to connect through virtual hangouts and Facetime.
“We are encouraging volunteers to leverage technology to remain in touch with their mentees, to talk with them about their feelings, offer online educational opportunities and assist with school work,” said Natalie Mundy, Senior Director of Program Services. “We have been providing ideas for virtual ‘outings’ through FaceTime, Zoom or other technologies. In addition, our Match Support Specialists are connecting families and volunteers with much-needed resources like food and utility assistance.”
Big Brother Dallas Bentley and his Little Brother, Austin, who have been matched since 2013.
“Austin and I have been chatting via Google Hangouts almost daily,” Dallas shared. “Today I went on his school's website and looked at his class blogs with him and just asked questions about his school work. We also logged into his school library site make sure he could check out books electronically so he could do extra reading. I find that just digging a little deeper and asking him about the meat of his school work …animates him and gets him more engaged.”
If you are interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, click here.
