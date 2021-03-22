Career Center of the Southeast and PSSI Food Safety Services is helping Georgia residents find their next job.
A free career fair and virtual hiring event is happening this Thursday, March 24th, 2021 from 10am-12pm and 6pm-8pm.
Interested attendees will need to log into careercenternational.com to attend.
The job fair will provide resume assistance and employment resources.
DeVry University will conduct a free career fair prep workshop before the event.
Career Center of the Southeast goal is to provide diverse and sustainable employment for their job-hunters.
The center’s mission is to place 20,021 people back to work safely through virtual and drive-thru career fairs across the country.
For additional information visit careercenternational.com
