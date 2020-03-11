DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County officials are gearing up for the first virtual coronavirus town hall meeting tonight, March 11, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The virtual meeting will address the county's coronavirus preparedness measures as more positive cases of the disease are confirmed through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ahead of the meeting, as well as during the meeting, citizens can submit questions to DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, District Health Director Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, Interim Superintendent Ramona Tyson, the Department of Public Safety and others by: Emailing townhall@dekalbcountyga.gov, on Facebook and Twitter.
For additional information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.
