ATLANTA - A new virtual art experience in Atlanta is now open to the public.
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is taking over the Pratt-Pullman Yard until the end of the year.
The experience is a 20,000 square foot light and sound show that projects a 360-degree immersive digital art experience focused on the work of Vincent Van Gogh.
“It’s a 35-minute experience based on his life, based on his works of art, all done to an original score of music.” Says Creative Director Mario Iacampo. “I think from that perspective, we’re trying to create an environment for people to enjoy the show.”
The experience is for people of all ages.
Tickets can be purchased here.
