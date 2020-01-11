GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Visitation and funeral arrangements are set for a retired Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputy murdered during an armed robbery at a Buford O'Reilly Auto Parts store on January 8th.
Retired Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputy Felix J. Cosme, Jr., age 63, of Dacula, Georgia, died a hero’s death as he attempted to protect himself and a female co-worker from a violent criminal.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday, January 12th at 3:00 p.m. at the Buford Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery.
Gwinnett County police tell CBS46 News that Cosme was on shift at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night with a female coworker. Officers say she was helping a customer outside when she spotted a man sitting in a car. Police say the suspect followed her into the store and told her to open the cash register.
When Cosme saw what was happening, police say he tried to pull out his gun. The suspect shot and killed Cosme before taking off.
“Once a cop, always a cop,” said Deputy Shannon Volkodav with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. “And your desire to serve and to protect doesn’t retire when you do, and this is a great example of that.”
Cosme spent nearly 10 years with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2015. Before his time in Gwinnett County, he worked in law enforcement in Macon, Lake Lanier and South Carolina.
Volkodav said his sense of humor and warm personality will be missed.
“We were very fortunate to have him as part of our team,” she said.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Society of Humane Friends of Georgia at http://www.sohfga.com/support-us.html in memory of Felix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.