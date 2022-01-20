BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — Brookhaven Police are asking for the public's help to find the person who is responsible for killing a visiting doctor from England.
Police say they received multiple 911 calls at about 2 a.m. Jan. 16 about multiple shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Buford Highway.
While patrol officers were checking the surrounding area, a 911 call was received about a man being shot in an apartment in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road.
The officers found 31-year-old Dr. Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England, lying in a bed with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local trauma center where he died.
The incident appears to be a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of firearms which led to the death of Dr. Willson.
Willson was in Brookhaven to visit loved ones.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to the arrest of individuals involved in this incident may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
