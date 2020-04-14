ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgians most vulnerable to contracting coronavirus, and those at greatest risk of serious cases and death, are missing critical information Georgia’s state health department leaders are supposed to collect.
Data on race and preexisting conditions are missing in over 60% of the reports turned in to state health officials by public and private health reporters, Governor Brian Kemp acknowledged Monday. Twelve thousand cases of confirmed coronavirus collected by the state are not listing race, ethnicity or presence of preexisting conditions.
Federal health officials say African Americans and those with health problems of high blood pressure and obesity are at much greater risk of coronavirus.
But Georgia’s missing data may never be found.
Dr Kathleen Toomey, Georgia’s health commissioner, says, "right now our priority is not retrospective but prospective. To go back and find 12,000 individuals and ask them that information is less valuable to us now than very pro-actively addressing the way forward."
The problem makes worse what community health advocates say is already a difficult job: convincing uninsured black Atlantans to trust the medical establishment.
Aisha Williams works for CHRIS180, a non-profit organization helping improve a wide variety of outcomes including food scarcity, housing and medical care.
Of her client base, she says "a lot of people are unsure of the statistics and data out there.”
One way she is encouraging people whose normal access to health care is an emergency room is Giving Health. It’s another Atlanta non-profit, using dollars from private philanthropists to fund telemedicine service through other community health care workers.
Ms. Williams described how Giving Health helped a woman who could not afford to go to a doctor.
"She did not have her medicines, she was having problems managing her asthma. We were able to call, get her enrolled into Giving Health and through that program, speak to a provider and get prescription for her medication.”
Giving Health’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Giglio spoke directly to the problem faced now by the uninsured.
“What options do they have if they can't afford care? Poverty leads to all manner of emotional and psychological pressures."
He finished with a plea for more help.
"There is a compelling, urgent need for funding that's not being served particularly for poorest among us with least access most vulnerable to coronavirus.”
