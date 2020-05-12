ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the fight against coronavirus, staying inside and working from home can mean our bodies are being deprived of vitamin D more than ever. There’s a new push from doctors and a celebrities about getting your levels checked. And some need to pay attention more than others.
Recently, Atlanta-based media mogul Tyler Perry posted a Facebook video about vitamin D deficiency.
“ This is not a cure for COVID-19. Because we are African-American people we are naturally deficient because of the melanin in our skin it locks out vitamin D,” Perry said.
“Vitamin D absorption is harder, also what they realized [in a study] is once African-Americans reached puberty they have a drop in their vitamin D in their diet," said Dr. Chirag Patel the WellStar Health System Assistant Vice President Medical Director of Clinical Integration.
Another study out of Indonesia found, a majority of people who had COVID-19 and vitamin D deficiencies died.
And researchers in the Phillipines found people who had mild cases of coronavirus were more likely to have normal vitamin d levels.
"That seems plausible, but that doesn't mean you have to take vitamin D levels which are normal and exaggerate them into a higher normal, or a higher than normal rate,” Dr. Patel said.
He also says your doctor can check your vitamin D levels with a blood test.
“Vitamin D deficiency definitely causes the immune system to be down, it definitely can cause bone weakness," said Dr. Patel.
He also said check with your doctor about possibly needing supplements or a change in diet.
"There are things that are very high in vitamin D we should think about, salmon, tuna, sardines, mushrooms, milk is fortified with vitamin D," said Dr. Patel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.