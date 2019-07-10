PUEBLA, Mexico (CBS46/CBS) -- After more than eight decades and tens of millions of versions rolling off the assembly line, an iconic automobile rides off into the sunset Wednesday.
The final Volkswagen Beetle, originally introduced in Nazi Germany to be “The People’s Car,” rolled off the assembly line Wednesday, but won’t be sold. Instead, the last version of the car will be displayed at a VW museum in Puebla, Mexico, where the vehicle was still in production.
The car's original design, a rounded silhouette with seating for four or five, nearly vertical windshield and the air-cooled engine in the rear, can be traced back to Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche. He was hired by German dictator Adolf Hitler to build the "people's car" that would spread auto ownership the way the Ford Model T had in the U.S.
When World War II started, production of the vehicle was halted as Nazi Germany turned to making military vehicles to support its war effort. The Beetle didn’t enter full production until after World War II.
The original version of the Beetle ended production in Mexico in 2003. More than 21 million were produced over the car's lifespan.
