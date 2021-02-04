Volunteers took the time to help local educators in DeKalb County with items they need for their students and classrooms.
Members of the MTO Global Charity donated several hundred items at Tucker Middle School Thursday including more than 200 bottles of hand sanitizer, hand-made face masks, and more were part of the items for the school. Teachers also received care packages and vegetable seeds for gardening.
The face masks were unique to fit the small faces of Pre-K and kindergartners to older students. MTO Global Charity also donated and planted peach and apple trees at Carrie-Steele Pitts Home on Fairburn Road in Atlanta. The donation goes towards the creation of a new orchard which helps the children CSPH supports.
Nina Moshefi, a volunteer with MTO Global Charity, said that volunteers with the service organization benefit through the act of giving to the community.
“It is truly a Blessing,” Moshefi said.
