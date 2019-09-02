Volunteers, Christian groups prepare thousands of volunteers to send aid after Dorian

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Volunteer and ministry groups in Alpharetta are preparing to send assistance to people on the coasts of Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas as they prepare for the worst as unpredictable Hurricane Dorian continues to push north.
“You see the wood and the nails there,” said David Melber, the president of Send Relief. “We have enough tarps to be able to repair roofs.” Melber says he has thousands of volunteers prepped and ready to bring fully loaded semi's like to the areas in need.
“This truck is basically packed with the supplies that are needed for the first 72 hours as our volunteers arrive in an area that’s been impacted by a storm,” Melber told CBS46. “Number one, we have food on this. We have food enough for approximately 35,000 initial meals,” he added.
Send Relief is a part of the Christian-based North American Mission Board.
They work closely with federal and state groups like the Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief. which already has 4,000 volunteers of their own, who are already credentialed to serve.
“We have five kitchens in Georgia Baptist Life and they can serve hundred,” said Stuart Lang the state director of the Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief. “Some of them can serve 10,000 meals per day,” he added.
Stuart Lang started as a volunteer more than 25 years ago after his father introduced him to disaster relief work. He is now the group's state director. He and his team help people rise up from their lowest moments. It’s a job he feels he's spiritually called to do.
He recalled working at a senior couple’s home in Albany after they’d survived the second flood to hit their town.
“We circled up and prayed,” Lang said. “When we finished praying, they just had huge tears rolling down there faces and they said, ‘we don’t know what we would have done if it hadn’t been for you,’ for our team that came. I think that’s when I realized I was hooked. I realized you know this is a great ministry.”
Both groups are accepting donations and volunteers for the disaster relief efforts.
Send Relief can be contacted at www.sendrelief.org. Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief can be reached at www.gbcdisasterrelief.org.
