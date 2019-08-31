ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dozens of Red Cross volunteers arrived in Atlanta Saturday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
These volunteers came from all across the Unites States to help those in Florida who may be impacted by the hurricane.
The Atlanta area, especially around Hartsfield Jackson Airport, offers an ideal meeting point to mobilize volunteers to areas of need.
The exact path of Hurricane Dorian is still uncertain, but volunteers are prepared to go wherever they are needed. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
