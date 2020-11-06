As the ballot counting process continues all across Georgia, there were hundreds of ballots in danger of being thrown out because of verification issues.
Those ballots needed to be verified through a process called curing. CBS46 went along with a volunteer who was working to make sure those votes were cured before the deadline.
“If I can help one Georgia voter get their vote counted, then I’ll have a phenomenal day,” said Mitch Spolan one of several curing volunteers deployed by both the republican and democratic party to knock on the doors of voters who’s ballots were rejected.
“There was one more step that you had to take because right now your vote may not be counted,” said Spolan to one of those voters. “I’m volunteering today because I want your vote to count, so I’m going to give you this right here,” Spolam explained as he handed the voter a flyer with instructions on how to cure his ballot.
With the help of an app listing the information of each rejected ballot, Spolan went house to house informing voters of their ballot status, many of them like Racine Totten had no idea their vote was endanger of not being counted.
“I was surprised to get a knock on the door and to find out that I had extra steps just to have my vote count,” said Totten.
The ballots were rejected for a variety of reasons, ranging from signatures not matching to address verification. Those, like Totten, who had no idea there was an issue, say they’re thankful for the information.
“I went to the polls to do my vote and I thought it counted, I didn’t think I had to do anything further. I’m definitely happy someone came to knock on my door because it’s important," added Totten.
As for Spolan, he says with many of the races so close, he and the other volunteers are just making sure everyone gets their say.
“Every vote should count, every vote should count and if I can get one more vote to count today I would be thrilled.”
