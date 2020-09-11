ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friday marks the nineteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, but it will take on new meaning for 1,100 Atlanta heroes. Volunteers put together care packages for the men and women of the Atlanta Fire Department on Friday.
“Thank you for your service to the Atlanta community day in and day out. You show your bravery and selfless commitment to those you serve in their greatest time of need,” Rotary Club of Buckhead President Mark Johnson said. “Well it’s very emotional. Firefighters gave their all on 911 and our firefighters give their all every day.”
They loaded up the goodie bags and delivered them to fire station number one, lifting the spirits of Chief Randall Slaughter and his team on an otherwise solemn day.
“So, I want to take this opportunity as Fire Chief to really let you know how much I appreciate you not forgetting the men and women in the fire service,” Chief Slaughter said.
To top it off; every firefighter received a BBQ lunch. It was a bright spot on a dark day in history when 343 of their brothers and sisters lost their lives.
“We made a vow to never forget and to see the community not forget us 19-years after that terrible event occurred it just means a lot to us,” Chief Slaughter said.
