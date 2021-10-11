ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hunger hurts every community, and locally, one out of every eight people is dealing with food insecurity.
Employees with Georgia's Own Credit Union prepare meals for communities in need statewide.
"It's very important to give back to our communities, and our goal today across 34 locations and 500 employees, is to pack 7,000 meals to deliver to our communities," said Zach Weidman, who works for the community.
Science for Georgia says 13 percent of the state's population is food insecure, which means families have to decide between paying bills or buying food.
It's a problem felt nationwide. In 2020, The Feeding America Network distributed 6.1 billion meals which is a 44 percent increase over the previous year.
“We take tremendous pride in finding meaningful ways to give back, and with hunger being a pressing issue throughout the state, we knew this was a worthy and timely cause,” said Dave Preter, president and CEO of Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “This day of service is an ‘all hands on deck’ initiative serving a significant need, so we are really proud of the impact this will have in the communities we serve.”
