GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Volunteers were out in full force for the annual Shore Sweep at Lake Lanier Saturday morning.
This is the 32nd year for the designated lake cleanup, also marking the end of the summer season on the water.
While this years cleanup required masks and social distancing, hundreds of volunteers still signed up to scour the shorelines, collecting trash in all shapes and sizes.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. cleanup crews found items like old traffic signs, flotation blocks, rotted wood and even abandoned floats between the more than 12 different locations across the lake.
Jennifer Flowers is the Executive Director for the Lake Lanier Association. She said Shore Sweep is one of the most important days on the water.
Last year cleanup crews picked up a whopping 80 tons of trash.
"..and we are expecting to pick up right around that level.. Between 60 and 80 tons if not more than that this year as well.. It's really important, especially for the Styrofoam so the Styrofoam floats will start to break down into smaller and smaller pieces so it's really important we get it out of the environment." said Flowers.
