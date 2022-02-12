ATLANTA (CBS46) — Family and friends of a woman who disappeared nearly 16 years ago searched an Atlanta park Saturday morning.
Atlanta Police have said Artdrunetta Hobbs was abducted from her home on Butner Road in August of 2006.
Years later, she nor her remains have been found.
"I just want to find my baby," said Hobbs's mother, Tonjala Harris.
She, other family members and volunteers walked through Melvin Drive Park Saturday, where she says Hobbs's shoe was found years ago.
"We're looking for her remains. We had a tip saying that her remains are still out here at Melvin Park so we're hoping that we can find her," said Harris. "It would bring somewhat of closure, at least I'd have her remains to give her a proper burial."
Atlanta Police say Hobbs's burned car was later found.
"It's just been an emotional rollercoaster for everybody," said Hobbs's uncle, Shon Tilley. "She deserves closure. The family, we deserve closure."
Saturday, volunteers did not find any human remains but they are planning another search of the park.
"It's been hard. I miss my baby. I want to give my baby a burial and I want everybody involved held accountable," said Harris.
CBS46 has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and are waiting to hear back about any potential updates in the case.
