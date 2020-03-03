Voter encounters registration issue in Dekalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Super Tuesday in the Peach State, volunteers fielded calls at the Georgia Voter Protection Hotline.
Kristen Overmyer spoke with one of those volunteers on Monday about an unusual registration issue.
“Needless to say; I was really surprised and sent a frantic text message to my spouse saying for some reason I’m not registered to vote, are you still registered to vote,” Overmyer said.
She moved to DeKalb County last year and registered to vote in June. Soon thereafter she encountered problems.
“Last month I logged on to ‘My Voter Page,’ confirmed my registration for DeKalb County and everything was fine and then yesterday with it being the first day of early voting I wanted to log on just to be sure I was still eligible and registered to vote and it said I wasn’t registered to vote,” Overmyer said.
Overmyer notified the DeKalb County Board of Elections. Someone there told her that she was indeed registered. Then moments later the state’s ‘My Voter Page’ was changed to reflect her active registration.
Saira Draper manages the voter protection hotline and said she has seen it before.
“There is definitely a problem that goes well beyond user error with the system,” Draper said.
Draper said her team of volunteers at the call center have received similar complaints and voters should check their registration status before it’s too late.
“I just worry that this is an act of voter suppression, intentionally or unintentionally I’m not sure,” Overmyer said.
CBS46 reached out to the Secretary of State's Office and they said it appears to be an error on the part of the county. Dekalb is looking into the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.