ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tuesday, September 22 is the 2020 National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday on the fourth Tuesday in September encouraging people to register to vote.
The holiday was started in 2012 and has since been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), and the National Association of Election Officials (The Election Center).
Due to the many restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, various platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Google have launched voter information campaigns to ensure people have accurate voter information.
- Weeklong Registration Drive at the top of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Apps to Help People Register for This Year’s US Election
- Launching New Consumer Marketing Campaign “More Questions, More Answers.”
- Facebook Watch Hosting a Virtual Vote-a-Thon
People have found the voter registration process to be a quick and painless process, taking just around 2 minutes to complete.
To register to vote or find out your registration status, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.