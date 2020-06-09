ATLANTA (CBS46) Voters are finally getting a chance to cast their ballots Tuesday after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic but many are already reporting issues at their polling locations.
Several people have sounded off on social media to voice their frustration and it's widespread across metro Atlanta.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted Tuesday morning that she's seen many people waiting in line.
This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning. https://t.co/l28JvxhZxi— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 9, 2020
CBS46 has also received numerous phone calls and emails from registered voters unable to cast their ballot, many claiming voter suppression.
BREAKING NEWS: Voters outraged because they can’t vote. @cbs46 Voting machines are down & systems aren’t working all over #Atlanta Some people have left the polls because the line has NOT moved since 6 A.M. pic.twitter.com/QfJ8fxz5TQ— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 9, 2020
Here are just a few other tweets we've seen (by county):
DeKalb County:
Voting machines down in Dekalb county at the Coan Recreation Center. Only 5 machines available in the first place. Outrageous.— DavidofBeirut89 (@DBeirut89) June 9, 2020
@wsbtv cross keys DeKalb county to vote. There is no voting. No power to voting machines. Crooked! Help us find out what is going on— Dr. Kathleen Hall (@DrKathleenHall) June 9, 2020
Polls did NOT open on time (7:15am) machines are down & none of these people have the password and im still waiting to vote! Georgia needs to het it together!! #georgiavoting #dekalbcounty #ElectionDay— checkchaser (@lady2luuvly) June 9, 2020
So we are in line to #vote today and all of a sudden, “we are having problems with the machines.” Come on #cityofStonecrest #dekalbcounty— #MsLMGreene (@MsLMGreene) June 9, 2020
Fulton County:
Voting issues already reported in Fulton County. Precinct at Cliftondale United Methodist hasn’t opened yet, apparently because of problems with the new voting machines. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ToEyBVaz7j— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) June 9, 2020
Been in line to vote for over an hour. Should enter the building in 15 minutes. Where’s the senior citizen line? Why didn’t Fulton County send me the mail-in ballot I applied for 2 months ago? #Georgia @GaSecofState— Charles Shapiro (@shapiro_WAC) June 9, 2020
Reporting live from Fulton County, GA where they're having issues with the voting machines from jump.— Dem Arby's Boyz' Road Captain (@RebelToUhmerica) June 9, 2020
PSA: If you are voting in Fulton County get out early and bring your umbrella. It is lined up down Peachtree outside of St. Phillips. #Vote pic.twitter.com/lnRRfTyXXB— Kelley Burke (@kelleyburke2) June 9, 2020
#SandySprings Georgia - wrong codes have been admisintered to certain polls in the Sandy Spring area. If offered a Provisional Ballot DO NOT take that option. That ballot is used for voting eligibility discrepancies, late voters etc... #FultonCounty— Official Bag Fumbler (@itsadawn) June 9, 2020
Gwinnett County:
It’s 7:17am in Gwinnett County. Poll workers are having major difficulties. No one has voted. They are still processing the first person is line. They are passing out provisional ballots. @11AliveNews @wsbtv @GaSecofState @FOX5Atlanta @GwinnettDaily #lilburn #knightelementary— lequonejbanks (@Mrsteachbanks) June 9, 2020
No machines at my polling place in Gwinnett County.— Thiery Laverdure (@thierylaverdure) June 9, 2020
Other Counties:
@wsbtv @ajc @CherokeeLedger voting systems down in Cherokee county at my polling location. Is this widespread?— Stephanee Stephens (@Stephsteph83) June 9, 2020
Voting machines not working in Cherokee County. They started messing with the votes early this time.— Cheryl Geary (@CherylGeary) June 9, 2020
So here we go been in line for over a hour and at 7:00am, Sorry we're having problems with the system. Break down in Henry County Ga!!!!!#Gapolls #VoteTrumpOut #Election2020 #ElectionDay— Kevin McLean (@KevinLMcLean) June 9, 2020
