Voters waiting to cast ballot

ATLANTA (CBS46) Voters are finally getting a chance to cast their ballots Tuesday after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic but many are already reporting issues at their polling locations.

Several people have sounded off on social media to voice their frustration and it's widespread across metro Atlanta. 

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted Tuesday morning that she's seen many people waiting in line.

CBS46 has also received numerous phone calls and emails from registered voters unable to cast their ballot, many claiming voter suppression.

Here are just a few other tweets we've seen (by county):

DeKalb County:

Fulton County:

Gwinnett County:

Other Counties:

RELATED CONTENT:

Georgia Democrats face off in Senate primary after delay

Georgia primary: Will protest energy shift to voting booth?

CBS46 Elections Guide for voters heading to the polls

