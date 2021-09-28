ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Election season is once again upon us and there’s a statewide push in Georgia to register young voters.
“Well, I learned that since I’m 18 I can vote. I didn’t know that I could vote,” Carver Atlanta High School student Romell Pina said.
“I didn’t know that I was old enough to register because I didn’t know you could be 17 and a half,” Midtown High School student Rachel Feldman said.
First up is the race for mayor of Atlanta. The frontrunners are former Mayor Kasim Reed and City Council President Felicia Moore.
Political strategist Brian Robinson said Democrats own the Mayor’s Office. In fact, the last time a Republican was elected mayor of Atlanta was in 1877 when Nedom Angier held the seat.
“For Democrats the Atlanta mayor’s race is a bit of a distraction something for all of us to talk about and we’re all somewhat interested in it, but it’s not a partisan contest our midterms are,” Robinson said.
Next year, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock will try to hold onto his seat but faces Republican challengers Herschel Walker and Gary Black.
“There’s going to be literally once again hundreds of millions of dollars spent just on that Senate race. That’s not even counting the Governor’s race,” Robinson said.
Last, but not least the governor’s office is up for grabs in 2022. Incumbent Brian Kemp hopes to say in power but isn’t getting any help from former President Donald Trump.
“Democrats know they can win after Warnock and Ossoff won and so you’re going to see really hard-fought battles,” Robinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.