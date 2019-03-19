GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Voter turnout for Gwinnett County's special election has been slow.
“It’s not what we had anticipated because based on our early voting turnout and our absentee, we thought it would be a little more busy, a little busier today,” said Gwinnett County Elections Director Lynn Ledford.
Thirty-two thousand people voted early over the past few weeks. By noon on Tuesday, a little more than 10 thousand people had voted. Gwinnett County has about 544 thousand registered voters.
“The polls that we have talked to say they've just had votes trickle in all day long,” Ledford said.
There's a lot at stake in Tuesday’s election. Voters could opt to expand MARTA into the county.
“I voted because we needed it,” said Linda Patillo. “I think we need it.”
Some believe expanding the rail service will ease traffic congestion.
“It's just bumper to bumper almost,” Patillo said.
Others said the proposal, which includes a one-cent sales tax, isn't worth it.
“I don't mind paying for things that are worthwhile,” said Tom Page. “I just don't feel this is worthwhile.”
Voters on both sides of the issue were running into a similar problem on Tuesday. Many of them went to early voting locations, instead of their assigned precinct.
“People think because it's open for early voting that that's always where they go and that's not the case on election day,” said Ledford.
To find your voting location, visit My Voter Page.
