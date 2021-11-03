ATLANTA (CBS46) — Ballots in metro Atlanta contained several referendums for voters to settle.
In Atlanta, voters were asked to make a decision on the Independent School District Homestead Tax Exemption measure. Voters overwhelmingly voted yes to renewing and making permanent an existing temporary $50,000 homestead property tax exemption in the Atlanta Public Schools district on assessed value above $10,000.
In Fulton County, voters were asked to vote on a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for education. 71% of the voters said yes.
They were also asked to vote on a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for transportation and 61% of the voters said yes to that question.
Alpharetta voters were asked to approve a parks bond. 75% of the voters ultimately approved it.
And in Chattahoochee Hills, voters were asked whether or not they want alcohol to be sold on Sunday and 71% responded yes.
In Cobb and Cherokee counties, voters were asked to approve a 1% sales and use tax for educational purposes. Voters in both counties voted yes.
Voters in Canton votes on whether or not to allow package sales of distilled spirits. They overwhelmingly voted yes.
Voters also said yes to Morrow's Homestead Exemption Opinion Poll.
NOTE: Results are not final until they have been certified.
