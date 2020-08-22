TROUP CO (CBS46)—Troup County election officials want voters to remain vigilant during the upcoming presidential election.
According to a press release, Troup County Board of Elections and Registration officials wrote voters may experience an influx of third-party election related mailings, phone calls, and text messages.
Election officials reported they have received numerous inquiries from concerned voters regarding the third-party materials.
Some of the mailings are urging residents to request absentee ballots or register to vote ahead of the election.
Officials noted the documents have not been sent out by the election’s office.
Voters are encouraged to check their voter registration status at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do or contact their local voter registrar's office.
