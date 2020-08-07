ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Early voting in Georgia wraps up ahead of Tuesday's runoff election. Voters in 94 counties can cast their ballots today.
The runoff comes weeks after a chaotic primary election in June. Since then, Fulton County elections officials say they've been hard at work adjusting the voting process to accommodate both high voter turn out and procedural changes as the coronavirus pandemic surges.
Many voters encountered hours-long waits in June. Elections officials say the long lines were a result of precinct closures, equipment issues, and staffing issues due to COVID-19.
Now, each polling location will be staffed with one additional clerk and technician. Richard Barron, the director of registration and elections for Fulton County, says there are nearly 20 early voting locations in the county, including the state's largest polling location at State Farm Arena. The location features 100 ballot marking devices and 18 check-in stations.
