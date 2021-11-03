ATLANTA (CBS46) — In Atlanta, all 9 seats (3 at-large and 6 district) on the Atlanta Public Schools Board were on the ballot.
NOTE: These are the results as of 2 a.m. Nov. 3. They are not expected to change. However, there is always the possibility until 100% of the precincts have reported and results have been certified.
Six incumbents sought re-election, including Cynthia Briscoe Brown, at-large District 8; Jason Esteves, at-large District 9; Erika Yvette Mitchell, District 5; and Eshe Collins, District 6.
Three incumbents -- Kandis Wood Jackson (at-large Seat 7), Leslie Grant (District 1) and Nancy Meister (District 4) -- did not seek re-election.
Katie Howard received 73% of the vote in District 1; Jason Esteves received 62% of vote in District 9; Cynthia Briscoe-Brown received 72% in District 8; and Tamara Jones received 40% in District 7.
The 2021 election is the last election during which every board seat was open. A recent change to the state's school board election process means that members' terms will now be staggered. The candidates who win in odd number districts will serve two-year terms and candidates who win seats in even number of districts will serve 4-year terms.
The Atlanta Public Schools district is classified as a large city school district by the National Center for Education Statistics and the district served 52,377 students during the 2018-2019 school year. There are 89 schools in the district. The school board oversees a $1.4 billion budget and it hires the superintendent, approves budgets, fire and suspend employees when needed, and make policies that govern the school system.
They can also renew or expand charter schools, an issue that has been contentious in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.