MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the 2020 General Election nears, Georgia voters continue to crush early voting records.
The latest numbers show 161,000 people voted in-person Friday, kicking off the first weekend of early voting for this election cycle.
It's only been 6 days since Georgia voters have been able to cast their ballots in advance, but you would think it just began by the impeccable turnout so far.
"I’m just happy to see this level of turnout. It makes me feel good that the choice will be represented for what everybody wants." said first tome Cobb County voter, Fox Shaw.
The rather long lines seem to be far from discouraging as more than 1.3 million Georgia voters have turned out since early voting began October 12.
Shaw believes the new technology made all the difference.
"I had seen online where they had some old machines.. The new machines are really neat. It prints the ballot, lets you see your selection and there is no guess as to whether they got your vote right." he said.
If you haven’t cast your ballot just yet, you have until October 30 to vote early in Georgia.
Cobb County voter, Hannah Ruiz, said, "Our voices definitely matter and every vote counts so everyone being here shows we all matter, we always mattered."
The 2020 Presidential Election is set for November 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.