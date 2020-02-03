GWINNETT Co., Ga. (CBS46)—Want to get a chance to interact with state’s new voting equipment?
Gwinnett County District Four Commissioner Marlene Fosque is hosting a community engagement event on February 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice Administration (75 Langley Dr., Lawrenceville). It will be held inside of the auditorium.
The public will get answers to election-related questions and let residents interact with the state’s new voting equipment.
“We have three big elections coming up this year, and it’s crucial that people understand the electoral process,” Fosque said.
“This event is intended to help familiarize people with the voting process and to encourage people to participate in our democracy.”
Representatives will cover topics including provisional ballots, absentee and advance voting and navigating the Secretary of State’s My Voter website: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
In addition, people looking to give back to the community and be involved in elections can learn how to apply for positions as paid poll officials.
No registration is necessary for this event.
