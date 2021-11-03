ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta wasn't the only city selecting a new mayor on Nov. 2 in North Georgia.
Voters in 15 cities selected who they thought would be the best man or woman for the job at their local polling stations.
NOTE: Not all of the races mentioned in this article have been counted as of 2:30 a.m. Additionally, none of the results are official until they have been certified.
In Roswell, Mayor Lori Henry faced opponents Kurt Wilson and Jason Yowell. Wilson appears to have won the race with 60% of the vote.
In Cumming, Mayor Troy Brumbalow was challenged by William Stone III, a tax attorney and a 2006 graduate of Forsyth Central High School and Terry College of Business at University of Gerogia.
RELATED: Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens beats Kasim Reed according to latest poll numbers
In Tucker, Mayor Frank Auman, former chairman of the DeKalb GOP, faced challenger Robin Biro, who was a field director for President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign.
In Marietta, Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin, who has been mayor since 2010, was challenged by two-term Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly. Tumlin received 57% of the vote, according to the latest poll results.
In Sandy Springs, Mayor Rusty Paul was challenged by public affairs specialist Dontaye Carter, who is also a former reporter. Paul had 69% of the vote at last check.
Three women ran for mayor in Stone Mountain -- Beverly Jones, Andrea Redmond and Eileen Smith. Patricia Wheeler, who has served as mayor for 18 years off and on decided not to run for re-election. Final results were not available as of 2:30 a.m.
In Johns Creek, it was a race between former police officer Brian Weaver and John Bradberry, whose bid for office was supported by the Fulton GOP. Bradberry had 60% of the vote early Wednesday morning.
In McDonough, Mayor Billy Copeland decided to retUrn after more than 35 years of service. He was first elected mayor in the 19702 and has served since except for 2 terms. McDonough voters were asked to choose between Tony Brown, Craig Elrod and Sandra Vincent.
Vincent appears to have won the race with 52% of the vote.
In South Fulton, four people were on the ballot for mayor, including William Edwards, Sonia Francis-Rolle, Jewel Johnson and Khalid Kamau. Edwards received 44% of the vote according to officials.
In Stockbridge, Mayor Anthony Ford was challenged by Bruce Smith, who unsuccessfully ran for a City Council seat in the past. Ford easily beat Smith with 75% of the vote.
In Forest Park, Mayor Angelyne Butler was challenged by Thomas "Tommy" Smith and Delores A. Gunn. The race was close with Butler receiving 317 of the votes and Smith receiving 312.
UNCONTESTED MAYORAL RACES
Chamblee (Brian Mock)
Clarkston (Beverly Burks)
Grayson (Allison Wilkerson)
Loganville (Skip "Lee" Balies)
Norcross (Craig Newton)
Rest Haven (Kenneth Waycaster)
Sugar Hill (Brandon Hembree)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.