Georgia lawmakers are making waves around the country as monumental election reform bills pass through the legislature.
"I’ve heard the constant refrain, what problem are we trying to solve with each of these sections, so I’m going to go through section by section," said the bill's sponsor, Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, the Senate Majority Leader.
His bill SB 241 gets rid of no excuse absentee voting by mail. It was one of six major election bills passed out of the State Senate on Crossover Day. Republicans say the bills will help prevent voter fraud. It's sending voter's rights groups into high gear.
"It’s a race to the bottom, and Georgia as always, we are leading this race. We are ground zero for voter suppression in this country," said Wanda Mosley, the National Field Director for Black Voters Matter.
The national voting changes prompting President Biden to sign an executive order calling for federal agencies to expand voting access.
"It’s been very difficult. Over 40 states now participating in this marathon of voter suppression legislation," Mosley said.
Voters rights groups say will send an economic message by not supporting businesses who do not speak out.
"African American dollars also speak volumes as well," said Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone. "So, if they want to continue to be the number one state to do business then they’ve got to realize that not only are we going to speak with our vote, we are going to speak with our dollars."
Mosley says as the bills move into law activists will work around them.
"We will do what we do. We are brilliant strategists. We are master organizers," Mosley said. "We will figure out a way to get around all of these voter suppression bills and laws that may come into effect and we will find ways to get our folks to the polls. We will get passed this," she said.
