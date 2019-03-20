GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Nearly 92 thousand people cast a ballot for or against MARTA expansion into Gwinnett County on Tuesday.
While 46 percent of voters voted in favor of expanding rail and bus service, 54 percent of voters did not.
“We were certainly disappointed with the outcome,” said Paige Havens with Go Gwinnett, a group advocating for rail expansion.
This is now the third time Gwinnett County has voted against Marta, though Havens said this election came closer than the others.
“1990, we had a spread of 70-30 so when we see that we are within 10 points now of approving transit, it’s not a matter of it, it's a matter of when.”
Some who voted against MARTA expansion are relieved Wednesday.
“Everything else is so corrupt, you don't need any more aggravation,” said John Dougherty.
To pay for MARTA, the referendum proposed a one cent sales tax, which many did not support.
“There's no reason to vote yourself a tax increase,” Dougherty said. “That's number one.”
Many MARTA supporters are frustrated with the election result.
“The expansion would have been great for a lot of locals coming in and out of the suburbs and downtown,” said Shaheda Khanam.
Gwinnett County already purchased the land that was to be used for the new transit hub, so what now? In a statement, a spokesperson said
“Gwinnett County has been working on economic development/redevelopment opportunities for the unused/underutilized portion of the OFS site for more than a decade. The recent purchase of the property was for the purpose of managing the redevelopment of the property. The potential for a future multimodal hub there is just one potential use for a portion of the property.”
Less than 17 percent of Gwinnett County's registered voters showed up to vote. Some believe had the issue been included in the November election, things may have been different.
“Certainly, holding this big of an issue on the special election did not allow for the full voice of the electorate to be heard,” Havens said.
