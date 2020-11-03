Voting extended for two DeKalb County polling places

A Dekalb Superior Court Judge signed an order approving a petition by the Board of Registration and Elections to extend voting for two Dekalb County polling places that opened late this morning.
This extension was requested out of caution, to ensure that all voters at these locations have the required full 12 hours of voting.
“There were some issues, some technical issues, earlier in the morning, but they were corrected,” said CEO of DeKalb County, Michael Thurmond.
Polls in Georgia were supposed to open at 7 AM. Despite a late start for some locations, several voters say their experience went smoothly.
“Just a few minutes,” said one voter, Shawn Loney.
“It was so efficient, I mean, walked in and walked out,” added another voter, Phyllis Gray.
That’s a complete 180 compared to the primaries earlier this year, when voters and election workers alike faced long lines, machine malfunctions, and problems with Georgia’s new high-tech voting system.
“Here it wasn’t problematic at all,” Gray said.
There were two Dekalb County polling places that opened late this morning.
The Valley Brook Precinct, located at Valley Brook Baptist Church in Decatur, will stay open until 7:40 p.m.
The Gresham Road Precinct, located at Obama Elementary School in Atlanta, will remain open until 7:45 p.m.
“We wanted to make sure that we gave every voter every second, moment, minute to cast their ballots,” Thurmond added.
Voters are thankful for the extension, so everyone gets the required full 12 hours of voting.
“I think about Martin Luther King, and all the people in the Civil Rights movement that fought so hard for the right to vote,” said Gray.
A record-shattering number of Georgians have already voted or dropped off their absentee ballots in the days leading up to the election.
“Prior to today, we had over 53% of our voters either vote early or vote by mail, it’s been a huge turnout,” Thurmond said.
You can drop off your absentee ballots in drop boxes before the polls close Tuesday at 7.
Dekalb County has added 9 more drop-boxes to make it even more convenient.
