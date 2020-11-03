According to Cobb County elections officials, a judge signed an order to keep the Sope Creek 02 precinct open for an additional 20 minutes Tuesday night.
The Sope Creek Elementary precinct opened 20 minutes late due to a poll manager arriving late.
The address is 3320 Paper Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067.
ELECTION UPDATEA judge has signed an order to keep the Sope Creek 02 precinct opened an additional 20 minutes tonight.This is the precinct at Sope Creek Elementary.The precinct opened 20 minutes late due to a late arriving poll manager. pic.twitter.com/14Xzq7s3Ne— Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) November 3, 2020
