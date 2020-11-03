Cobb County precinct extends voting hours by 20 minutes
Cobb County extension

According to Cobb County elections officials, a judge signed an order to keep the Sope Creek 02 precinct open for an additional 20 minutes Tuesday night. 

The Sope Creek Elementary precinct opened 20 minutes late due to a poll manager arriving late. 

The address is 3320 Paper Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067.

 

