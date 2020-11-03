A DeKalb Superior Court judge signed an order Tuesday approving a petition by the Board of Registration and Elections to extend voting for two DeKalb County polling places that opened late this morning.
The Valley Brook precinct, located at Valley Brook Baptist Church, 1198 N. Valley Brook Road, Decatur, 30033, will stay open until 7:40 p.m.
The Gresham Road precinct, located at Obama Elementary School, 3132 Clifton Church Road SE, Atlanta, 30316, will remain open until 7:45 p.m.
This extension was requested, in an abundance of caution, to ensure that all electors at the locations have the required full 12 hours of voting.
Questions? Call the Registration and Elections office at 404-298-4020.
