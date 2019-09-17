ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta police are investigating after two express poll machines were stolen from Grove Park Recreation Center.
Police responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Francis Place around midnight on Tuesday morning. When they arrived, there was no one inside and attempts to contact the person with a key were unsuccessful.
Employees realized the voting machines had been stolen when they arrived at work later that day.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.