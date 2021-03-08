No major issues were found with the 2020 general election or January 5th runoff election in Georgia. The elections also saw record voter turnout with huge numbers of absentee ballots helping swinging the state behind Democrats at the presidential and U.S. Senate level. Monday, state Republicans are poised to change the election rules after the historic losses.
State Republicans are set for a final debate on a sweeping election reform bill that would repeal no-excuse absentee voting that was put in place by Georgia Republicans in 2005. Under SB 241, voters would need to be 65 years old or older, absent from their precinct, observing a religious holiday, be required to provide constant care for someone with a physical disability, or required to work "for the protection of the health, life, or safety of the public during the entire time the polls are open," or be an overseas or military voter to qualify for an absentee ballot.
Georgia GOP Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan told CNN that limiting absentee voting was necessary in order to reduce the costs of processing ballots, relieve stress on local election workers and increase the certainty that absentee ballots are counted.
Voting rights activists see something more nefarious at work. After former President Donald Trump falsely claimed election fraud, attempted to persuade the Georgia Secretary of State to "find" enough votes to give the state to him, and two losses in the U.S. Senate, Republicans were left with the question of how to retake the advantage in a state that has become purple in recent years.
"They (Republicans) passed this law. They didn't use it. The Democrats did. The GOP lost. And because of that, now, they want to change the laws back," said Democratic Caucus Chair, Sen. Gloria Butler told CNN.
According to CNN, SB 241 also creates ID requirements to request an absentee ballot, requiring anyone who does not have a state identification or state driver's license to submit a copy of an approved form of ID when requesting an absentee ballot as well as when submitting their absentee ballot. The bill establishes a voter hotline at the State Attorney's office for complaints and allegations of voter intimidation and illegal election activities, gives the legislature authority to temporarily block any emergency voting rule changes, and other changes.
Depending on what happens in Washington, the bill could lose some of its punch. Democrats in the United States House have passed HR 1, which addresses ethics and election reform. The federal legislation has multiple facets including ones that would bar states from restricting voting by mail and call for states to use independent commissions to create congressional district boundaries rather than the partisan process that often ends with heavily gerrymandered districts favoring one party or the other.
However, it faces a Republican-led filibuster in the U.S. Senate that could ultimately kill the federal changes.
As for Georgia's legislation, CNN reported it's expected to pass the GOP-controlled senate Monday along with 11 other election related bills. It would then go to the Georgia House where it would also be expected to pass with GOP-control.
