ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On election days, activists across the country are working to preserve the legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis' fight for voting rights and equality.
Lewis literally laid his life on the line time and time again, and with less than 100 days until the November general election, activists are using Lewis' road map to help end voter discrimination.
Lewis was among the Civil Rights leaders who helped push for the passing of the Voters Rights Act of 1965. And though the giant for justice passed on July 12, his life-long work must still be continued.
In Lewis' final years his work to ensure all Americans were granted the ability to vote became jeopardized; many people argue arguing racist policies continue to attempt to disenfranchise voters of color.
Now, a voting rights campaign tied to Lewis documentary "Good Trouble" is teaming up with local activists to keep up the fight for voters rights.
"We work with local small Black-lead organizations primarily outside of Atlanta in areas known as the Black belt, some of the more rural areas of our state," said a spokesperson for Black Voters Matter. The organization works heavily to engage communities in the voting process at the local level.
The road map they use is simple:
- Introduce communities and future voters to Lewis' documentary via drive-in movies and streaming platforms.
- Register people to vote
- Educate people on voting rights and voter suppression
"We give them tools like yard signs that have the phone numbers for the lawyers committees under the Law 866 Our Vote so they know who to contact on election day if they have an issue when voting," said the spokesperson.
In Georgia, voters can register at the age of 17-and-a-half, but they must be 18 to cast a ballot. The deadline to register to vote on November 3 is October 5.
