With just two days until the election, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris held a rally at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds of people showed up at the “Get out the vote” event and cars were wrapped around the corner in the hours leading up to this event.
Georgia is a battleground state, and candidates are trying to reach as many voters as possible before election day.
“You all are going to decide who is going to be the next President of the United States,” said Senator Kamala Harris, within minutes of getting onstage.
Several Democratic candidates took the stage at the rally leading up to Kamala Harris’s speech.
“If they keep working, like coming out here today, it will swing in the right direction,” said one attendee, Nicola McIntyre.
“There’s so much at stake,” added another attendee, Dr. Tracey Fisher, “We love the multicultural aspect of respect that Senator Harris and Joe Biden exemplify, they love everybody, they want to include everybody.”
Senator Harris talked about everything from their focus on mental health, expanding Obamacare, the coronavirus, the economy and how it affects working families, and racial injustice.
“Joe Biden, a student of America’s history, someone who has the courage to speak truths, has the courage to speak the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” Senator Harris said.
Even those who aren’t quite of age to vote yet, wanted to do their part.
“As young people, we’re empowered to contact our relative and have discussions with people who are important to us, and we’ll be voting sometime soon,” said 13-year-old Jordan Ricks.
Harris described what’s at stake and the consequences of not voting.
“This is not the time to let up, this is the time to put our foot on the petal,” Senator Harris added.
She even cited John Lewis and the importance of honoring ancestors…and left the crowd on this note:
“We need a leader like Joe Biden, who understands the importance of bringing folks together, who understands that the real measure of a person’s strength is not based on who you beat down, but who you lift up,” said Senator Harris, before leaving the arena.
