January 20th marked a historic moment for women and minorities across the nation as Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President. Harris became the first black woman and first person of South Asian decent to hold office as millions watched, including right here in Atlanta.
Students at St. Pius in Chamblee spent Wednesday daydreaming about our country’s future.
“Being a minority myself, I’m Hispanic I think it’s really awesome and it’s inspiring to women across the world,” St. Pius Student Kaitlin Nobel said.
While Vice President Harris was breaking barriers, members of Harris’ historically black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha were looking on with pride.
“This is definitely a testament to our motto of service for all mankind.” Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority member Reginae Buttler said.
Buttler said that this moment is a representation that women of color have never had.
Meanwhile, in Downtown Atlanta on Edgewood Avenue, Swag Barber Shop General Manager Kimm White said they helped get the vote out to turn the state blue, but now they are focused on what comes next.
“You know what steps are going to be taken to improve conditions now that the work has been done,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.