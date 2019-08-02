ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)—Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday, August, 2, 2019.
According to the Office of the Vice President, the Vice President will deliver remarks at the 2nd annual Resurgent Gathering.
According to the group's website, guest speakers on Monday will also include Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.
After the remarks, Vice President Pence is expected to return to Washington, DC.
