Vice President Pence Campaigns For Georgia Senate Candidates Loeffler And Perdue Ahead Of Runoff Election

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends a rally in support of Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on December 04, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. The Defend the Majority Rally with the senators comes ahead of a crucial runoff election for Perdue and Loeffler on January 5th which will decide who controls the United States senate. Loeffler was unable to attend the rally due to a serious accident one of her staff members was involved in. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

 Spencer Platt

Vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Georgia Thursday for a 'Defend the Majority Rally' in Augusta.

According to a press release from the Georgia GOP, Pence will "deliver remarks on the historic accomplishments of the Trump administration and the Republican Senate majority."

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Earlier Monday, Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt announced the visit on his Twitter page, adding that the vice president is expected to visit the state multiple times this month ahead of the January runoff election.

It comes after Pence visited Atlanta on Friday to receive a briefing on the COVID-19 vaccine before he traveled to Savannah for a campaign rally with GOP candidates in the January runoff election Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. 

