Vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Georgia Thursday for a 'Defend the Majority Rally' in Augusta.
According to a press release from the Georgia GOP, Pence will "deliver remarks on the historic accomplishments of the Trump administration and the Republican Senate majority."
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Earlier Monday, Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt announced the visit on his Twitter page, adding that the vice president is expected to visit the state multiple times this month ahead of the January runoff election.
In addition to his 12/10 visit, Pence is going back to GA 12/17 for multiple stops to coincide with start of early voting. VP likely to make another visit to the state after that— Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) December 7, 2020
It comes after Pence visited Atlanta on Friday to receive a briefing on the COVID-19 vaccine before he traveled to Savannah for a campaign rally with GOP candidates in the January runoff election Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.